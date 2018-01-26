Road work to shut down section of Hillsborough Street in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Hillsborough Street in Raleigh will close for the weekend.

The area around Triangle Motor Sports and the new IHOP location will close at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Crews from Pipeline Utilities will complete a storm crossing and refresh the pavement markings, including re-applying blackout paint to old pavement markings.

Traffic will be detoured. Westbound through traffic will detour to Brooks Avenue to Wade Avenue to Faircloth Street.

Eastbound traffic will detour to Faircloth Street to Wade Avenue to Brooks Avenue.

It’s part of an overall project that started in June 2016 to improve safety, smooth traffic and slow speeds along Hillsborough Street.

That project is behind schedule – it was originally supposed to wrap up back in November.

The city expects to finish by the spring.

For some businesses, this latest closure comes on top of built-up frustration with the nearly two years of road work.

“Well, we definitely noticed a significant drop as far as people being able to actually access the parking lot. And, unfortunately on Hillsborough Street, that’s a big deal because there’s not a lot of parking already. They do keep us pretty well-informed on what’s going to happen and when it’s going to happen, but that doesn’t necessarily allow us the allotted time to prepare or compensate for the lack of customers,” said Brandon Kendall, manager of Smoke Rings.

The street will re-open by the Monday morning commute at 6 a.m.