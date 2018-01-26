Deadly crash closes ramp from NC 147 in Durham County

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly crash has closed a key ramp from N.C. 147 on Friday night in Durham County.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. along southbound N.C. 147 near N.C. 540, officials said.

The wreck, which only involved one vehicle, closed the southbound ramp from N.C. 147 to N.C. 540 south, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Officials said the car was split in half during the crash after the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the crash.

Morrisville police and EMS units also responded to the wreck.

One man died in the crash. There were no other injuries.

Officials said the highway should reopen by 1 a.m. Saturday.

