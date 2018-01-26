Some upset with possible future Orange County jail location

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County leaders are considering building a new detention center.

They say the current one located in downtown Hillsborough is long overdue for an update. Some people who own homes and farms on N.C. Highway 70, right next to the proposed location, say a jail is the last thing they want to see.

Billy Holloway’s grandfather passed down his Hillsborough farm to him more than a decade ago.

“This has been my place ever since I was a little kid, big enough to walk to get over here and this is the only place I’ve ever really known,” Holloway said.

The farm goes back three generations and so do the cows.

“Me and my daddy had cows to start with and he passed away and I promised him I’d always keep cows on this property because he loved them and my granddaddy — that’s all he knew was the cows and pigs he raised,” said Holloway.

Orange County is considering building a new detention center to replace the current one. The new jail would be part of a project that would also include a new environment and agricultural center.

“I’m gonna have buildings right up on my property line, right into my backyard,” said Holloway.

If the $28 million plan is approved, the county would develop 21 acres of land along N.C. Highway 70.

“It’s gonna disturb my cows and keep them stirred up where they’re not gonna wanna do right or bust through the fence,” said Holloway. “I’m sure there’s other places they could probably go and it would be a whole lot more convenient and better than this.”

This site was one of four commissioners were considering. They looked at rebuilding the detention center at its current location downtown, but decided against it.

County officials say it would be too expensive to house prisoners elsewhere during construction. County officials said the town of Hillsborough is also against a construction project that large downtown.

Other neighbors also have concerns ranging from personal safety to construction noise and high traffic.

“You could watch TV — no matter how good of a prison they build they always escape,” said Holloway. “They will find a way to get out and I’m within 200 feet of where they’re gonna be. Where you gonna think they’ll go to first?”

“It doesn’t seem appropriate here at all, especially with how far it is from the courthouse,” said Jennifer Hall who lives across the street from the proposed project.

Orange County officials declined a CBS North Carolina request for an on-camera interview, saying it is too early in the process and no final decision has been made.

“It’d be a very black eye, it would hurt our property values,” said Holloway. “It would do away with our privacy and we don’t need that kind of stuff out here.”

The county will be notifying people who live within 1,000 feet of the property and will host a public information session on February 6.

