Teen arrested after dead baby girl found in trash can, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE-TV) — Well-manicured Clovis homes near Alluvial and Clovis avenues turned into horror Wednesday morning.

Clovis police were called to the neighborhood and found blood around one of the homes and in the driveway.

“When an officer got there, had looked in the trashcan and found the baby inside,” Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall said.

Police identified 18-year-old Angelena Hamilton as a person of interest. Officers found Hamilton, a college student, and took her to the hospital where she spoke to authorities.

“It was at this time that she advised us that she, in fact, had given birth to a baby girl and had disposed of that child in the trashcan in front of the residence,” Basgall said.

Police say they believe the baby was full-term and alive at birth.

“It’s devastating to realize that, a newly-born baby’s life was lost,” Basgall said. “And that, an 18-year-old made the decision she made, to do this.”

Hamilton’s own family was unaware and are devastated and cooperating, according to police.

Others in the neighborhood were shocked and saddened.

“My heart went out to her, reading she was only 18-years-old,” said one woman in the neighborhood, who did not want to be identified. “Nobody knew she was pregnant, so she was clearly scared and didn’t know what to do, even though there are several places you can take babies.”

Clovis fire stations and others across the county serve as “Safe Surrender” sites, places to safely give up an infant.

KSEE-TV discovered two within less than three miles from the neighborhood where police say Hamilton lived.

“It’s very important for the community to know that they have access, especially in a stressful moment such as this, all they need to do is find their local fire station,” Clovis Fire Battalion Chief Bret Black said.

The police chief is now pleading with his community.

“It’s just sad that all this, that this occurred when there’s so many different options out there that are available,” Basgall said. “Not only for the girl that’s being arrested, but unfortunately for the child.”

Officials say they expect some preliminary information to come from the coroner in the next few days.

They say the manslaughter and felony child endangerment charges Hamilton is facing, could change over the course of this investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: