The votes are in for Krispy Kreme’s newest glaze flavor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WSPA) – After nearly two million votes, the people have spoken.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will soon be glazed in tart goodness. Lemon beat out three other flavors to become the latest treat from Krispy Kreme.

The company announced this week that participating locations will sell the Lemon Glazed Doughnut flavor for a limited time this spring.

Lemon beat out blueberry, caramel and maple in the #VoteForGlaze campaign. Krispy Kreme allowed the public to pick an all-new flavor of glaze in an online poll between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

The company said in a release that lemon won with 36 percent of the vote. Caramel came in second with 26 percent of the vote. Blueberry received 20 percent, while maple got 18 percent, according to a release.

“Lemon won the vote, but we can’t glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the votes. Our fans’ passion for these flavors – and others – came through loud and clear on social media. So while the polls are closed, our minds are not,” Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said.

Dates on when and where you can try the doughnuts will be announced in the spring.

