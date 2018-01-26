Trumps offered used gold toilet in lieu of van Gogh painting

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — The Trump family wanted to borrow a painting by Vincent van Gogh from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum to adorn their White House residence. Instead, they were offered a solid gold toilet titled, “America,” according to a report in the Washington Post.

More fascinating still, the 18-karat gold toilet, according to the Post, has been occupying the museum’s fifth floor for visitors to use. The piece has been described as symbolizing excesses of the United States. Museum curator Nancy Spector, in an email to the White House obtained by the Post, offered the “America” piece, “should the president and first lady have any interest in installing it in the White House.”

Needless to say, the toilet piece — created by contemporary Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan — was perhaps not what President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had in mind. The curator said the artist, “would like to offer it to the White House for a long-term loan. It is, of course, extremely valuable and somewhat fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care.”

In the past on social media, Spector has been critical of Mr. Trump.

