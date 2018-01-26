TSA: Man tried to board plane with loaded gun at NC airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A passenger accused of trying to bring a loaded gun on a plane at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Thursday morning was cited.

TSA officials say the man was carrying a loaded Beretta Model PX4 Storm .40 cal. pistol when he was stopped at Checkpoint B. A security officer reportedly detected the gun in the man’s backpack as it passed along the conveyor belt and went through an X-ray machine.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case and are packed separately from ammunition, TSA officials say.

Five guns have been detected at Charlotte checkpoints this year, TSA says, and 68 guns were detected last year.

“Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition so travelers should contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies,” TSA officials say.

The man’s name was not released.

