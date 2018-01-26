Wake Schools says ‘see something, say something’ about weapons on campus



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County high school student facing a felony firearms charge is out of jail on bond.

Warrants obtained Friday by CBS North Carolina reveal investigators recovered a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle after a search of 16-year-old Willie Witherspoon at Enloe Magnet High School. Principal Will Chavis told parents in a letter that the school system’s security team and Enloe’s school resource officer searched the teen after a tip.

Wake County Public School System spokeswoman Heather Lawing said this incident emphasizes the importance of being aware.

“We really need if you see something, say something. If you hear something, say something. If you suspect something, say something,” Lawing said.

“It’s all about the relationships. It’s the relationships that we build within our school system, that students build with each other. A lot of times, students will talk to each other. Friends talk,” she said.

“It’s also those relationships that we build between students and staff, building that trust so that a student could feel comfortable telling a staff member ‘I think one of my classmates may have a gun in his bookbag. I think one of my classmates may have something they’re not supposed to have on campus.’ And making sure that students feel safe and comfortable in reporting that information.”

Lawing said this week’s mass shooting at a Kentucky high school that killed two and wounded 16 is a tragedy that reaffirms WCPSS continuous security efforts. She said safety is not something reviewed only when a school shooting makes national headlines.

She volunteers with her daughter’s first grade class on a regular basis, and the teacher explained a lockdown drill to the students during Lawing’s visit this week.

“It was very powerful to be in the room and to hear how the teachers tell even our youngest children what to do in a lockdown drill, and how everyone’s top job from the teacher to the custodial worker to our child nutrition services staff, everyone in our schools is dedicated to keeping our children safe,” she said.

“I don’t know that I see it as sad. It would be sad if they had to go into lockdown because something was happening at the school. I find it very reassuring as a parent knowing that they’re prepared and knowing what they need to do.”

Thursday’s incident at Enloe Magnet High School was not the first time this school year WCPSS staff found a firearm at a school, Lawing said. Specific numbers for the 2017-18 school year were not available. During the 2014-15 school year, there were 327 weapon possession incidents at Wake County schools including three firearms cases, according to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction statistics.

Those numbers dropped in 2015-16 to 310 weapons with only one firearm. That averaged to 1.979 weapon incidents for every 1,000 students, which is the statistic WCPSS uses when monitoring comparisons to other schools.

Witherspoon’s scheduled first appearance in court was set for Friday afternoon but was postponed after his family posted his $5,000 bond.

