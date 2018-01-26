WATCH: NC college team involved in massive brawl following basketball game

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Criminal charges are pending after a brawl erupted following a Virginia State University men’s basketball game Wednesday night.

VSU spokesperson Pamela Turner said that physical altercations started as the Elizabeth City State University’s men’s basketball team left the basketball court and headed to their locker room.

Multiple videos obtained by 8News appear to show ECSU players engaging in altercations with fans who attended the game. It is unclear if any VSU players or staff members were involved, though the school said VSU athletes were already in their locker room on the other side of the arena.

VSU released a statement that reads, in part:

We are deeply distraught, appalled and disturbed that a great game of basketball and sportsmanship ended with such absurdity. In moving forward, the Athletics Department and the VSU Multipurpose Center will work even more closely with the Virginia State University Police Department to increase the security at every athletic game. We are and will always be deeply committed to the safety of our students, employees and visitors. To the Elizabeth City State University family, we sincerely want to apologize for our display of unsportsmanlike conduct.”

VSU Police are conducting an investigation, which could lead to criminal charges.

8News spoke with students who attended the game and are outraged that a fight broke out on their home court, but said they’re pleased with the way they say members of the home team handled themselves.

“I’m proud of the Trojans,” freshman Trevon Edwards said. “Obviously we’re not going to go into a brawl for no reason. We took the W(in), we walked away and I’m proud, you know, this is what we do at VSU.”