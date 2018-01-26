Weekend warming trend for central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s now been a full week since up to a foot of snow fell on central North Carolina, but now we’re waiting on our next round of liquid precipitation this weekend while enjoying sunny skies again on Friday

The high in the Triangle on Thursday was 49, after a morning low of 26. Fayetteville had a high of 52, after a morning low of 30. The normal high this time of year is 52 with a normal low of 31.

Tonight the combination of clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to dip into the upper 20s. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 60s by the start of the weekend.

The next big weather maker for central North Carolina will arrive this weekend in the form of plain old rain. Scattered rain showers will impact most of central North Carolina through the day and evening Sunday, ahead of another cold front that will move through the area Sunday night. The first showers may arrive as early as late Saturday night, with the last of the showers lingering into early Monday morning.

While high temperatures will warm up into the 60s this weekend, highs after the front will drop back into the 40s and 50s next week.

Tonight will be clear and cold. The low will be 28.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 56.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 34. There could be a shower by Saturday night. The rain risk will be 20 percent at night.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers likely. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will bring decreasing clouds after a small chance of rain early in the morning. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 28.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 25.

Next Thursday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 32. The rain risk will be 20 percent.