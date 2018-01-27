FBI identifies 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ Lumberton bank robbers still on the run

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI Saturday identified the two remaining suspects sought in a Lumberton bank robbery and wild chase that involved firing at law enforcement earlier this week.

All four suspects wore masks when they robbed a Lumberton PNC Bank at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The group fled and during a high-speed chase fired at officers several times, and at least one officer fired back, authorities confirmed. A large manhunt Tuesday night into Wednesday failed to catch any of the group.

On Thursday, officials announced they had arrested Jeramie Ross Vaughn, of Whiteville, and Rashad Donavan Young.

Now, the FBI says that “through extensive investigation” they have identified the other two thieves who are “armed and dangerous.”

Daquan Pridgen and Demetris Sean (aka Boo Boo) Robinson, both 26 and both of Whiteville, are now sought in the incident, officials said. Photos of each were also released.

The warrants for Pridgen and Robinson include Robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and multiple counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm, the FBI said.

“These men have displayed extreme violence towards law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous,” a news release from the FBI said.

