Harnett County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate died after being found unresponsive Saturday in the Harnett County Detention Center, officials said.

The inmate was found around 1:35 p.m. and was unconscious and unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with child sex offense dies in Harnett County jail, officials say

CPR was then performed on Kevin Thomas McWhinnie, 52, until EMS arrived, officials said.

McWhinnie, of Fayetteville, was then taken to Central Harnett Hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour after he was first found, the news release said.

The news release said that McWhinnie “appears to have committed suicide by hanging.”

McWhinnie was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence protective order violation, authorities said.

He was held in the jail on a federal detainer for a federal probation violation issued by the U.S. Marshal Service, the sheriff said in the news release.

The North Carolina SBI will investigate the incident, which is standard in such cases, Coats said.

