Man dies in Wake County crash on NC 147 after car splits in half

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a 36-year-old man was killed when he crashed on N.C. 147 Friday night.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. along southbound N.C. 147 near N.C. 540, officials said.

The wreck, which involved only one vehicle, closed the southbound ramp from N.C. 147 to N.C. 540 south, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Mark Emerson Kearney died in the wreck.

Officials said the crash happened after the 2012 Honda Civic Kearney was driving left the roadway and collided with a pole.

The car was split in half during the crash, which officials initially said happened in Durham County.

Officials say Kearney was traveling at a high rate of speed. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the crash.

Morrisville police and EMS units also responded to the wreck.

The highway reopened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: