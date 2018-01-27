Mom gives birth to baby girl on ferry while crossing Virginia river

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A baby girl was delivered on the Jamestown-Scotland ferry that was headed to Williamsburg on the James River Friday evening.

With the help of a firefighter on board the Jamestown-Scottland Ferry, David and Anna Howard welcomed a baby girl while in transit to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Hospital. She was born at 11:05 p.m.

The two named their daughter JoyAnna.

Anna told WAVY-TV she knew as soon as they got on the ferry she was going into labor.

“The first contraction I had in the backseat I knew, I was like this baby is coming, this is about to happen’,” she said.

As they were leaving the dock, dad David flagged down the ferry’s deckhand Bill Bailey. Bailey has been a firefighter for more than 35 years.

“You never dream you’re doing to do that at work, but training kicked in,” said Bailey.

He immediately grabbed a towel and a pair of rubber gloves.

Anna says she pushed twice and baby JoyAnna came right out. However, she didn’t have the smoothest landing.

“I catch her like head and neck and she swoops from this way over to bill and he’s just like fumbling, this little slippery person,” said David. “The umbilical cord is so resilient. And I’m just like here unwrapping the umbilical cord from her leg and I’m like ‘oh my gosh what am I doing? I’m touching an umbilical cord!’”

JoyAnna wound up safely in her mother’s arms before they met the ambulance at the end of the ferry ride.

After the experience, the Howards only have one question to answer.

Since their little girl was born while on the James River, what city do they put on the birth certificate?

