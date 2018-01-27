NC chase suspect dies when his motorcycle hits truck head-on, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C.

(WBTV) — A man is dead as a police chase ended when a motorcycle collided head-on with a truck, causing the truck to flip in Lincolnton Saturday.

The incident happened on Highway 27.

Officials say Lincolnton Police were notified of a suspicious person in the area and responded to the scene.

When they responded, 49-year-old Edward Case of Mt. Holly took off on a motorcycle and police gave chase on Highway 27.

A pair of patrol cars chased the motorcycle, and Case tried to pass a vehicle by crossing the center line and hit a truck head-on killing him.

Case was pronounced dead at the scene and there were two people transported from the pickup truck who are expected to recover.’

No further information has been released.

