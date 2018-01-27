NC church gives drivers free gas at 2 Walmart locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local church gave back to the community Saturday by filling people’s gas tanks for free.

Koinonia Christian Center offered drivers the chance to stop by Walmart to fuel up from 8 to 10 am.

Drivers were lined up as early as 4 a.m. at both Walmart locations in Greenville.

The church set a max of filling 125 gas tanks and hit that goal by 8:30 a.m. Pastors were there to speak and offered a prayer for drivers who participated.

Amy Brothers, a member of the church, says the community was more than appreciative of their offering.

“We wanted to provide a hand up to the community. We wanted to make sure we showed Jesus Christ and be the hands and feet of him,” said Amy Brothers with Koinonia Christian Center marketing, “and give back to the community, that is what we wanted to do today. That was our goal today.”

Brothers said they plan to do this sort of event again in the future.

