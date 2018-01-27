Rainy Sunday; possible flurry early Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Temperatures were mild on Saturday across central North Carolina despite skies becoming mostly cloudy. The clouds were in advance of our next weather maker, a cold front. This front will bring widespread rain across the state on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 67, after a morning low of 31. Fayetteville had a high of 69, after a morning low of 32. The normal high this time of year is 52 with a normal low of 32.

Saturday night could have a few showers around but temperatures will only drop to around 50. Sunday’s rain will be welcomed, since a large part of central North Carolina remains in a moderate drought. Most everyone should see over an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible. The cold front will push to the coast on Monday morning and a couple showers will be possible mainly early in the day. Skies will become partially sunny during Monday afternoon.

A secondary cold front will quickly move through the state from the northwest early Tuesday. There won’t be mu

ch moisture with the front over North Carolina; however any limited moisture that gets squeezed out would be in the form of a few flurries or a sprinkle. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday and it will be colder with highs just in the lower 40s.

Sunshine is expected next Wednesday and Thursday with moderating temperatures. Another storm system will approach the area on Friday and rain showers will be possible. Behind that front, colder air will pour in for next Saturday.

Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers possible. The overnight low will be 50. Winds will be south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be rainy. The high will be near 60; winds will be south-southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be around 100 percent.

Sunday Night will be cloudy with rain likely. The overnight low will be 45. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers possible. Clouds should decrease during the afternoon. The high will be 52; winds will be north-northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and colder with a couple flurries possible early. The high will be 41; after a morning low of 30. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 47; after a morning low of 22.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 30.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a risk showers. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny and colder. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 30.

