VIDEO: Man arrested after women’s bodies found in freezer, pond

ARBUCKLE, Calif. (AP/CNN) — Sheriff’s detectives in Northern California say a man has been arrested after two women’s bodies were found on his father’s property — one in a freezer and another in a pond.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says Martin Ehrke was arrested Thursday.

A roommate of the victims called 911 from the home early Thursday morning to report suspicious circumstances and their disappearance.

Investigators said the two women lived at the house along with Ehrke, 49, and others.

Detectives had been called to the property in Arbuckle 48 miles northwest of Sacramento with a report of a woman’s body found. Detectives discovered her in a large freezer in a bedroom.

That victim has been identified as 39-year-old Kimberly Taylor.

Detectives found an illegal marijuana grow and narcotics on the property.

Detectives with a search warrant hours later found the woman in the pond, and arrested Ehrke.

A dive team found 25-year-old Jessica Mazak’s body submerged in the pond

He is in Colusa County Jail on suspicion of homicide. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

The name of Ehrke’s father, who was home during the investigation, has not been released.

