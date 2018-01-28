1 dead after being hit by train in Alamance County

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died Sunday afternoon after being hit by a train in Alamance County, officials told WFMY-TV.

The incident happened before 3:45 p.m. just east of Trollingwood Road, officials said.

Haw River Police are in charge of the investigation. The Alamance County Sheriff is also helping with the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

