13-year-old NC girl hit, killed while trying to cross I-40

By and Published:
Google maps image of I-40 from Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Troopers say a 13-year-old girl has been killed trying to cross six lanes of Interstate 40 just after sunset in Forsyth County.

The state Highway Patrol said Nevashia Mitchell made it safely across the eastbound lanes of I-40 in Winston-Salem around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but was struck as she tried to cross the westbound lanes near the Peters Creek Parkway exit.

Officials told WFMY that a driver in the westbound middle lane saw one girl, but not Mitchell. Then, the driver did not have enough time to slow down and Mitchell was hit, WFMY reported.

Troopers say a 12-year-old girl with Mitchell did make it to the other side of the interstate.

Troopers say the girls lived in apartments near I-40 and were crossing the highway to go to the store. They were wearing dark clothing.

Authorities told media outlets that the driver who struck the teen was not speeding and will not be charged.

