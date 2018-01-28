Clayton teen girl uses dad’s gun to shoot at mom in bed, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old Clayton girl tried to shoot her mother using her dad’s handgun in the family’s home Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported by a friend asking for a “welfare check” just after 8 a.m. in the Garrison neighborhood off Amelia Church Road, according to a news release from Clayton police.

When police arrived they managed to talk to the three family members.

“…the parents say they were sleeping this morning, when the father got up to use the bathroom. The mother said she awoke to a loud noise and saw her daughter standing at the foot of her bed,” police said in the news release.

The teen daughter then bolted from the room, the parents told police.

Police discovered a bullet hole in the mattress near the area where the mother’s head is while she sleeps.

The dad’s handgun – normally kept in a holster near the bedside – was found elsewhere in the home, police said. The mother was not injured.

The teen, whose name was not released because of her age, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, Clayton officials said.

She is being held in the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center.

Clayton police said the investigation is continuing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: