Driver says Jesus told him to let go of wheel before truck crashed

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCMH) — A Tennessee man is facing multiple drug and traffic charges after he told police Jesus advised him to let go of the wheel while driving.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports 33-year-old Chad England crashed his pickup truck on Interstate 81 near Bristol Saturday. The truck flipped about five times before hitting a rock wall on the right side of the interstate.

When a deputy stopped at the scene, England ran off, carrying a jar and speaking gibberish, officials said.

England told an investigating trooper he closed his eyes and let go of the wheel because Jesus was calling him, according to a state highway patrol report. He also claimed he had been running because he was “being called and was traveling to bow before someone.”

Officers found about six grams of marijuana and a vial of white powder residue, which the driver identified as cocaine, in the vehicle, as well as some other paraphernalia.

The trooper who arrested the man found him to “clearly be under the influence of drugs,” authorities said.

