Injured person pulled from Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was pulled from a Fayetteville house fire and rushed to a nearby hospital on Sunday night, officials say.
The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. at 901 McKimmon Road in the area of Pecan Drive and McPherson Avenue, Fayetteville fire officials said in an email.
When fire crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the single-story home.
Neighbors told firefighters that someone was possibly inside the house.
Crews found one person inside and the victim was “quickly removed” and taken to a hospital, officials said in the email.
The fire was out by 9:50 p.m., according to officials.
There no word about the severity of injuries involving the person who was taken from the burning home.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: CAR-SURFING CAT SPARKS CONCERN, BUT OWNER SAYS KITTY LOVES IT
- ‘HEARTBREAKING:’ SHERIFF SAYS BODY FOUND IN NC POND BELIEVED TO BE MISSING BOY
- NC CHASE SUSPECT DIES WHEN HIS MOTORCYCLE HITS TRUCK HEAD-ON, POLICE SAY
- BENEFIT RIDE HELD IN HONOR OF NC POLICE OFFICER WHO DIED IN ACCIDENT
- NC CHURCH GIVES DRIVERS FREE GAS AT 2 WALMART LOCATIONS