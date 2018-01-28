Injured person pulled from Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was pulled from a Fayetteville house fire and rushed to a nearby hospital on Sunday night, officials say.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. at 901 McKimmon Road in the area of Pecan Drive and McPherson Avenue, Fayetteville fire officials said in an email.

When fire crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the single-story home.

Neighbors told firefighters that someone was possibly inside the house.

Crews found one person inside and the victim was “quickly removed” and taken to a hospital, officials said in the email.

The fire was out by 9:50 p.m., according to officials.

There no word about the severity of injuries involving the person who was taken from the burning home.

