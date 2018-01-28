Just 1 suspect still at-large from Lumberton bank robbery and chase, FBI says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI and other agencies are now looking for just one suspect in a wild bank robbery and chase with a shootout that happened in Lumberton Tuesday.

Authorities arrested two suspects on Thursday after an overnight manhunt into Wednesday yielded no suspects.

On Saturday, officials released two names of the remaining suspects: Daquan Pridgen and Demetris Sean (aka ‘Boo Boo’) Robinson both of Whiteville.

By Sunday evening, Pridgen was taken into custody, but the suspect with the nickname of “Boo Boo” was still at large, the FBI said.

“Demetris Robinson is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous,” FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said in an email.

All four suspects wore masks when they robbed a Lumberton PNC Bank at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The group fled and during a high-speed chase fired at officers several times, and at least one officer fired back, authorities confirmed.

“These men have displayed extreme violence towards law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous,” a news release from the FBI said.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn, of Whiteville, and Rashad Donavan Young were arrested on Thursday, officials said.

