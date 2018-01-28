Masked gunman robs Morrisville drug store

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A masked gunman robbed a Morrisville drug store just after it opened Sunday morning, officials say.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the CVS at 1990 Northwest Cary Parkway, Morrisville officials said in a news release.

The man entered the store, pulled out a gun and forced the CVS workers to give him “all the money,” the news release said.

The man is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and was wearing a ski mask, a blue glove on one hand and a white glove on the other, officials said.

If anyone has information that could assist the Morrisville Police, call Detective P. Smith at 919-463-1626.

