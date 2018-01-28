NC home break-in victim chases suspects, 4 arrested

By Published:
Deputies were able to stop the suspects near N.C. 210 and Highway 17 in Rocky Point. WECT photo

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) — Pender County Deputies arrested four people early Sunday morning in connection with a reported break-in at a home on Highway 53.

According to Captain Jamie Ezzell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, a man came home to find his door open and a suspicious car near his home.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Ezzell said that the man chased four suspects in his car, and called 911.

The man told investigators that the suspects fired shots at his car while they drove, but no injuries were reported.

According to Ezzell, deputies were able to stop the suspects near N.C. 210 and Highway 17 in Rocky Point.

Three people were arrested at the scene, but one fled and was caught about an hour later in the woods nearby.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s