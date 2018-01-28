NC mom tried, but was unable to save special needs son from house fire

ELKIN, N.C. (WFMY) — Emergency officials say a 13-year-old boy with special needs died in a house fire despite his mother trying to save him.

The fire happened at a home on CC Camp Road in Elkin sometime before 6 p.m. Saturday.

John Shelton, Emergency Services Director of Surry County, says the mother had some minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

She is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation, which is common practice when there is a death.

