NC prostitution dispute leads to shooting and arrests, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people face charges following a prostitution meeting that led to a shooting in Rowan County on Jan. 12.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Robert Chad Christie, also known as Kelly, Michael Paul Smith and Heather Fitzgerald, 28, all face charges in the incident.

On Jan. 12, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Farm House Road in Salisbury.

When deputies arrived, Christie, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Smith, from Hephzibah, Georgia, was also on the scene. Christie was taken to the hospital for treatment, while Smith was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Detectives determined that Smith found Christie through an advertisement on “Back Page,” and made arrangements to meet with Christie for sexual contact, at the Farm House Road residence.

Smith drove to the location from the Charlotte area, where he met with Christie, and completed a pre-arranged sexual act, deputies said.

After the meeting, a disagreement occurred, and Smith fired multiple shots at Christie striking him in the leg, and also shooting into the occupied house.

As a result of the investigation, Smith faces warrants for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. and solicitation of prostitution.

Christie was charged with prostitution, as well as Fitzgerald, for providing Christie with the residence at Farm House Road to engage in prostitution.

Christie remains in the Cabarrus County Jail under the prostitution charge, and other outstanding Cabarrus County charges.

Fitzgerald was charged with felony promotion of prostitution for profit, and remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Detectives anticipate arresting Smith later in the week. No photo of Smith is available at this time.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

