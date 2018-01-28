NC woman seeks justice after fiery hit-and-run crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Brittany Stilley, 27, is recovering at a friend’s home after a hit-and-run car crash left her with a list of injuries and questions about why the suspect is still at large.

“Just catch him, he needs to be caught,” said Stilley about the driver who fled the scene. “I want justice.”

Stilley was driving home from work on Jan. 19 on U.S. 74 when a truck pulled out in front of her coming from N.C. 87.

“The black truck – he pulled out, and I just knew I was going to hit,” said Stilley. She swerved to avoid the truck, but couldn’t avoid a crash.

“The airbags deployed and my car just like went into flames,” said Stilley.

Reeling from injuries, Stilley managed to exit her car and collapsed on the road.

“I couldn’t breathe,” said Stilley describing the minutes after the accident.

Stilley did have a conversation with the other driver, but he fled the scene once first responders arrived to treat her injuries, according to Stilley.

“I remember talking to the driver, and I was like, ‘why did you do this?’” said Stilley. “And he was like ‘I didn’t see you.’… But I was like ‘how can you not see me? Like I’m right here, you have to look. It’s only a one-way street’.”

The highway patrol incident report provided by Stilley confirms the other driver fled the scene, and he is charged with hit-and-run.

Nine days after the hit-and-run, Stilley said law enforcement have not updated her on the case, and she believes the suspect is still at large.

Stilley was able to positively identify the suspect, according to the incident report.

Calls placed to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson on Saturday and Sunday were not returned before the publication of this article.

The trooper in charge of the case could also not be reached for an update on the hit-and-run case.

Now, Stilley is bound to a wheelchair as she recovers from her injuries and searches for answers.

“He’s not a good person. Especially if you see a girl sitting on the side of the road, seeing what you’ve done to her, and you walk away, you’re not a good person,” said Stilley.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: