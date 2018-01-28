Teen dies months after car crashes into Wake County pond

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen from Angier has died months after the car she was driving crashed into a pond in Fuquay-Varina.

Alexis B. McLeod, 19, was injured in the crash on Sept. 5, 2017.

Officials said her 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix crashed around 9:50 a.m. when it left the roadway and ended up in Johnson Pond off Maude Stewart Road near Tram Road.

McLeod suffered life-threatening injuries during the wreck.

Officials with Thomas Funeral Home said that McLeod died Friday.

McLeod was a graduate of Fuquay-Varina High School and was a student at Wake Technical Community College, according to her Facebook profile.

“She was loved by her family and friends but as much as she was loved, she loved even harder. Many of her friends describe her as an inspiration,” her obituary said.

