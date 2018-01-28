Wendell neighborhood concerned about traffic speeding in their subdivision

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Some neighbors living in the Holly Pointe subdivision in Wendell think if drivers don’t slow down, a tragedy could happen.

Robert Bemis says it’s a common sight — divers zooming through his Wendell neighborhood.

“With some of these people flying through here, we’ve called the police department several times for instances where people don’t care about the speed limit,” Bemis said.

Many people who live there say the speed limit needs to be lowered. So CBS North Carolina decided to drive around to see if we could find any speed limit signs, but we couldn’t find a single sign anywhere in this subdivision.

“I have seen several different vehicles running through here very quickly,” said Stephen Leture, who lives in Holly Pointe. “I believe its 35 (mph), but I don’t even know if it’s marked anywhere, I have definitely seen 45, 50, maybe 55 (mph) through here.”

Bemis is working with town officials to start a petition to lower the speed limit in Holly Pointe from 35 to 20.

“It’s a dangerous situation and I’d hate to see somebody hurt before we do something about it,” he said.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Wendell Police Chief Bill Carter.

Carter says over the past five years they have received some complaints about speeding and they have used a speed trailer in the neighborhood before.

Neighbors think police need to do more.

“It’s gonna be up to law enforcement to pull the reigns back on these people speeding,” Bemis said.

Bemis plans on going door to door next week to begin collecting signatures for his petition, then he will bring the petition before the town council.

