911 call sheds light on Clayton attempted murder case

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 call obtained by CBS North Carolina sheds some light on an incident where Clayton police said a teen shot her mom.

PREVIOUS: Clayton teen girl uses dad’s gun to shoot at mom in bed, police say

Because the 911 caller is a minor, we are choosing not to release her name or any of the transcription of her portion of the call to law enforcement.

The 911 caller tells dispatch she saw a Facebook message from her friend. The caller tells dispatch within that Facebook message, her friend claims she was being assaulted by her father.

“Did she ask you all to call the law?” the Johnston County 911 dispatcher responds.

The caller tells dispatch the 15-year-old did ask for law enforcement help. The dispatcher says she will send help to the address.

The 15-year-old girl is charged with attempted murder.

Police initially responded to the home off of Garrison Avenue, where the incident happened, for a welfare check on the 15-year-old.

But Clayton Police say they found a bullet hole in the mattress where the mother’s head usually rests.

They also say the mom woke up to a loud noise and saw her daughter standing at the foot of her bed.

The 15-year-old is being held at the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center.

CBS North Carolina asked Clayton Police if they are investigating the allegations of the assault and if any further charges are pending.

Clayton town officials said they’re investigating all aspects of this case, and that investigation is on-going.

CBS North Carolina is not releasing the 15-year-old’s name because she is a minor. We are also not releasing the names of the parents, because it could possibly identify the 15-year-old girl.

