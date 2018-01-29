Arrest made after pregnant woman shot, forced to deliver baby in Durham

Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Monday after a Durham pregnant woman was shot last week and then was forced deliver her baby, police say.

The incident was reported at 1126 Hoover Road around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after a witness said she heard seven gunshots.

Two people were shot: a 22-year-old pregnant woman and a 26-year-old man, police said.

Because of her injuries, the woman was forced to deliver her baby via C-section, authorities said.

Now, Durham police say they arrested a man Monday during a vehicle stop on Hoover Road near Ashe Street.

A gun was also found during the arrest, police said.

Torie Damonte Graves, 26, of Mebane has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of malicious assault in secret, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, one count of communicating threats, one count of injury to real property, one count of discharging a firearm within a predominantly residential area, one count of assault on an unborn child and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Graves has been placed in Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.

