CBS North Carolina, Red Cross team up for blood drive

There’s no way to say this gently: This is Urgent!

Winter weather, seasonal illnesses and the busy holiday season contributed to more than 28,000 fewer donations in November and December than expected.

And now two snowstorms have impacted donations as blood drives were forced to cancel again this week, resulting in thousands of additionally uncollected units.

To help, CBS North Carolina is teaming up with the Red Cross to host a blood drive at Crabtree Valley Mall on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The most vulnerable and critical patients across the U.S. may face delays in critical medical care unless generous donors can help keep the shelves stocked with lifesaving blood donations.