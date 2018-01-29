Cumberland County school system worker charged with assault

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school system worker was charged with assault over the weekend, authorities say.

CLICK TO ENLARGE MUGSHOT AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

According to a Fayetteville Police report, there was an incident at a victim’s house on Liberty Lane on Saturday around 9 p.m.

The police report said the threats/assault were made using the suspect’s hands, feet and teeth.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

According to the arrest report, Carmen Nichols McFarlin, 40, who works with the Cumberland County school system and lives at the same address as the victim, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

She didn’t have a bond and was expected to make her first court appearance on Monday morning.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to the Reid Ross Classical School website, Carmen McFarlin is the assistant principal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s