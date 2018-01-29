Cumberland County school system worker charged with assault

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school system worker was charged with assault over the weekend, authorities say.

According to a Fayetteville Police report, there was an incident at a victim’s house on Liberty Lane on Saturday around 9 p.m.

The police report said the threats/assault were made using the suspect’s hands, feet and teeth.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

According to the arrest report, Carmen Nichols McFarlin, 40, who works with the Cumberland County school system and lives at the same address as the victim, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

She didn’t have a bond and was expected to make her first court appearance on Monday morning.

According to the Reid Ross Classical School website, Carmen McFarlin is the assistant principal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: