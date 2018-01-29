Durham County deputy charged with DWI after wreck in agency vehicle, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with DWI after a Monday afternoon crash, officials said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. when Deputy Ryan LaDuke was involved in a wreck with a parked tractor-trailer at the intersection of Geer Street and Midland Terrace, Durham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said in a news release.

Another deputy responded to the crash and “determined LaDuke was driving while impaired,” Gibbs said.

LaDuke was driving an agency vehicle when he backed into an unoccupied tractor-trailer, according to the news release.

LaDuke, 34, has served with the sheriff’s office since January 2012. He has since bonded out of jail.

“He is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

Gibbs said that no further details would be released by the sheriff’s office because the case is now being handled by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office.

