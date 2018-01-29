Durham man missing after being forced into van by several men, police say

By Published:
CLICK TO VIEW LARGER PHOTOS OF GOODMAN

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for help finding a man who was forced into a van on Sunday evening.

Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, was last seen by his family Sunday night at 801 East Woodcroft Parkway, Durham police said in a news release.

“According to witnesses, Goodman was approached by several males who forced him into a light-colored van around 6:20 p.m.,” the news release said.

Goodman is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29310, CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or the Durham Police Department’s main desk at (919) 560-4427.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s