Durham man missing after being forced into van by several men, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for help finding a man who was forced into a van on Sunday evening.
Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, was last seen by his family Sunday night at 801 East Woodcroft Parkway, Durham police said in a news release.
“According to witnesses, Goodman was approached by several males who forced him into a light-colored van around 6:20 p.m.,” the news release said.
Goodman is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29310, CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or the Durham Police Department’s main desk at (919) 560-4427.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CLAYTON TEEN GIRL USES DAD’S GUN TO SHOOT AT MOM IN BED, POLICE SAY
- MAN SLITS WIFE’S THROAT AFTER SHE CONFRONTS HIM ABOUT SEX CRIMES AGAINST CHILD
- POLICE DEPARTMENT FIRES RECRUIT OVER FACEBOOK POST FROM WHEN SHE WAS 16
- WATCH: 7-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA BOY ARRESTED FOR PUNCHING TEACHER
- TEEN DIES MONTHS AFTER CAR CRASHES INTO WAKE COUNTY POND