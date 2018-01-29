Durham mom distraught after police say missing son was forced into van

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said they are searching for Charleston Goodman.

The 26-year-old Durham man went missing Sunday evening after witnesses told police that men forced him into a van.

His mother said his family spent Monday searching for him.

His mother, who is distraught, told CBS North Carolina Goodman lives with her at the South Terrace at Auburn Apartments in Durham.

The mother, who did not want her name used, said that a neighbor told her about the incident but by the time she made it outside it was too late – the men were driving off.

The incident happened just a few feet from their apartment.

Police said several men forced Goodman into a light-colored van around 6:20 p.m.

“I have little brothers. I have a nephew that I let play around here. Like this is … wow,” Bernard Johnson, a neighbor said.

“It makes me a little nervous to live here,” Charrie Nelson, a neighbor said.

Neighbors said they received an email from the complex’s management. It said the victim was not a lease-holder and that the subjects were known to him.

Police couldn’t confirm that, citing the ongoing investigation.

According to a news release, it’s a missing person’s case. The police report though lists the offense as kidnapping and said something worth $1,000 was taken.

“Makes me wish they’d fix the gate a little quicker than they said they would. Cause we had a shooting happen not too long ago,” Joseph Whitley, a neighbor said.

Goodman is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police urged anyone with information to give them a call.