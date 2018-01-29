Flooding causes lane closures on I-440, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 440 have been shut down due to flooding on Monday morning, Raleigh police said.

The lanes closet to the media on both sides of I-440 between Wake Forest Road and Six Forks Road are temporarily closed. According to police, a storm drain clogged up around 10 p.m. Sunday and that is what has caused the flooding.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation responded to the clog but were unable to fix it and headed back to their headquarters for more equipment, police said.

Police said they’re not sure how long the closures will last.

The Beltline remains open, but drivers in the area should expect delays.