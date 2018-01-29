NC woman used stolen credit card in Victoria’s Secret ‘shopping spree,’ deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman used stolen credit card info for a Victoria’s Secret “shopping spree,” according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was first reported on Oct. 24, 2017, after more than $350 was charged to a credit card without authorization, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The charges were made online and at a store location, officials said in a Monday news release titled “Stolen Credit Card Used for Victoria’s Secret Shopping Spree.”

Deputies did not say which Victoria’s Secret location was involved.

Jordan Michelle Wiseman, 31, of Central Avenue in Granite Falls was charged in the case, officials said.

Wiseman is charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony identity theft, one count of financial card fraud and one count of larceny.

Wiseman was given a $2,000 secured bond.

She had an appearance for scheduled for Monday in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro.

