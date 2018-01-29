NCCU basketball head coach LeVelle Moton sits down with CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Central University basketball team has a reputation as one of the be best that the MEAC has to offer.

Last season, the Eagles earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and this year they have a realistic chance to make a return trip to The Big Dance.

Recently, head coach LeVelle Moton sat down with CBS North Carolina’s Jeff Jones to talk about the progress of his team, his close relationship with a Tar Heel legend, and a tragic accident that forced him to make one of the toughest decisions of his life.