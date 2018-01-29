Photos of raw meat delivery in shopping carts prompt investigation

SAN JOSE, California (CBS News/WNCN) — Viral photos show vendors delivering raw meat to a San Jose market in Costco shopping carts.

Loretta Seto took the photos when she went grocery shopping at 99 Ranch Market, located at 1688 Hostetter Road, KRON-TV reported.

“Talk about disgusting,” Seto said in a Facebook post. “I’m usually okay with sticking the kids in the seat of the basket, but this is a whole new level of gross. Beware.”

The photos show two men delivering the raw pork using shopping carts, KRON-TV reported. Seto seemed concerned about the contamination to the shopping carts.

Authorities are now investigating after the raw, unwrapped pork was hauled into the grocery store in shopping carts.

The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health says it received complaints Friday about an “unauthorized delivery of pork” to the 99 Ranch Market in San Jose.

The agency says it is “taking immediate steps to conduct a thorough investigation and appropriate actions to ensure food safety for the public.”

According to the owner of the South Bay market, Tawa Supermarket, there is an investigation underway and a complaint was filed.

The market responded to the photos in a Facebook comment Friday night.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: