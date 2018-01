GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Panera Bread is recalling all of its two-ounce and eight-ounce cream cheese products due to possible listeria contamination.

Company officials say a recent sample tested positive for the bacteria.

The recall only applies to cream cheese sold in Panera locations in the U.S. with an expiration date on or before April 2.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.