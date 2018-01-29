Showers lingering to start the week across central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was the tale of two weekends as we prepare to wrap up January. Saturday was dry and mild and Sunday was wet and a little cooler, but that rain will continue into Monday. A cold front Monday night will also drop temperatures by Tuesday.

With cold temperatures in place early Tuesday morning, there is a chance some limited moisture could fall as a few snow flurries. These flurries would mainly be north of the Triangle and early Tuesday morning. The recent warm temperatures and light nature of the snow will likely mean no accumulation and no impact on travel or school schedules Tuesday morning.

The big story Sunday was the all day rain, which for many accumulated to around an inch. The high temperatures Sunday were 60 in both the Triangle and the Sandhills. This will likely be the warmest temperature we see the rest of the week.

Rain will continue most of Monday and a secondary cold front will quickly move through the state from the northwest late Monday and early Tuesday. There won’t be much moisture with the front over North Carolina; however any limited moisture that gets squeezed out would be in the form of a few snow flurries or a sprinkle. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday and it will be colder with highs just in the lower 40s.

Sunshine is expected next Wednesday and Thursday with moderating temperatures. Another storm system will approach the area on Friday and rain showers will be possible. Behind that front, colder air will pour in for next Saturday. As a matter of fact, as any rain ends Friday night, it could change over to a bit of light snow as the system moves away.

Monday will be cloudy with more showers possible. Clouds should decrease during the evening. The high will be around 50; winds will be north 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be near 100 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and colder with a couple flurries possible early. The high will be 43; after a morning low of 30. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent early in the morning.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 22. Wednesday morning will also have a lunar eclipse visible in North Carolina. The lunar eclipse will begin at 6:48 a.m. At this time the moon will turn a light shade of red.

The Moon will be close to horizon, so make sure you have free sight to West-northwest.

The maximum eclipse visible in central North Carolina will be at 7:10 a.m. The maximum part of the eclipse occurs when the Moon is close under the horizon. The best time to view the eclipse in Raleigh would be around this time. Since the Moon is near the horizon at this time, we recommend going to a high point or finding an unobstructed area with free sight to West-northwest for the best view of the eclipse. The moon sets at 7:13 a.m. and eclipse will be over at that time.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 30.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a risk showers. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny and colder. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 30.

