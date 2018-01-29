Teen shot while at school bus stop with several other students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was shot in the leg early Monday morning at a school bus stop in Newport News.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the 15-year-old was standing at a school bus stop along Marshall Avenue near 33rd Street when the shooting happened.

A red SUV drove up, and someone inside began shooting at the teen. Officers were called to the scene just before 6:45 a.m.

The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police later said the teen was expected to recover.

WAVY-TV reported Monday that several other students were at the bus stop when the shooting happened.

Police said an investigation into the shooting was ongoing. Police say the suspect was described as a skinny male, wearing a black mask, black hoodie and an orange hat.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

