VIDEO: Teen shot in the head during internet challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCMH) – Police say a teen is in critical condition after a stunt for a YouTube challenge gets him shot in the head.
The shooting occurred when three individuals in a cafe performed the “No Lackin Challenge,” where two individuals pull guns on each other without firing a shot, according to WMC-TV.
But an affidavit says 21-year-old Sherman Lackland accidentally fired his weapon, hitting the 17-year-old teen across from him in the head.
“A real loud bang, then I see the guy across from him fall in the floor,” Thomas Fitzpatrick told WMC-TV.
Lackland is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.
