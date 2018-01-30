Woman dead in possible stabbing at Durham baseball field

Durham police on Tuesday night at Hillside Park. Photo by Mike Mitchell/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in what was first reported as a stabbing incident at a baseball field in Durham on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. at Hillside Park at 1301 South Roxboro St., police said.

There was no word about a possible suspect.

Officials said that initially the call went out as a stabbing but now police are trying to figure out how the woman died.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

