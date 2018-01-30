1 shot during possible home invasion in Chatham County, officials say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Chatham County say that a person was shot during a possible home invasion Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:35 p.m. and deputies are currently on the scene.

“We are receiving assistance from neighboring agencies to locate a suspect,” Chatham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sara Pack said in a news release.

Pack said that the victim was shot at least once in a leg, according to early reports.

A 56-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, Pack said.

No details were available about the exact location of the shooting.

