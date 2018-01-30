3 busted on heroin charges after chase in Chevy Volt, Nash County deputies say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three heroin dealers were busted after they led deputies in a high-speed chase in a Chevrolet Volt on Monday afternoon, Nash County officials said.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Sheetz at 157 North Old Carriage Road in Rocky Mount, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers had earlier received information that a man would be at the location in a black Chevrolet Volt with a brick (50 bags) of heroin with him, deputies said.

Deputies saw the car and approached it and a man out from the back seat, according to the news release.

That man, Michael Jefferson, was found have nearly a brick (49 bags) of heroin, deputies said.

Two other men in the Volt decided to speed away and backed into a fender of a patrol vehicle.

The driver of the Volt then drove it over the curb onto Eastern Avenue and led officers in a high-speed chase, officials said.

The chase went into Nash County and back into the Rocky Mount city limits with speeds reaching over 80 mph, the news release said.

Eventually, the chase ended on Griffin Street in Rocky Mount when the driver got out and ran, but was soon caught, deputies said.

The other suspect stayed in the Volt and was arrested.

Quatavious Arnez Hunter, 25, of Justin Trail in Elm City was charged with maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, conspire to sell/deliver heroin, felony flee/elude arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Michael Jefferson, 21, of Etta Place in Gastonia was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and conspire to sell deliver heroin.

Montrell Lavar Pitt, 22, of Union Street in Rocky Mount was charged with conspire to sell deliver heroin

