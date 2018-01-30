30+ arrested during Orange County undercover drug operation, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that started in October 2017, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The operation targeted street-level drug dealing “up to Mexican Cartel sourced drugs,” deputies said in a news release.

During the operation, officials used “controlled buys” leading to some arrests.

Investigators seized 5,540.23 grams of cocaine, 3,682.59 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 32 grams of heroin, 162 dosage units of prescription medication, including Oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax, Morphine, Fentanyl, Suboxone.

The operation, in which 32 have been arrested, also seized six firearms.

Some people outside Orange County were arrested, including suspects from Raleigh, Durham, Archdale and Greensboro.

Not everyone arrested in the operation is facing drug charges. One woman is facing a prostitution charge, another is charged with trespassing/larceny and one man is charged with obtaining property by false pretense, deputies said.

There are warrants for 40 people, so eight suspects are still at large, the news release said.

The Orange County deputies partnered with the Raleigh DEA Task Force, the Raleigh-Durham FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the U.S. Marshal’s Joint Fugitive Task Force, and the State Bureau of Investigation. Officers from the Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough Police Departments were also involved in the investigation.

